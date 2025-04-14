Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2431 (April 14, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into what we learned from G-Day. Plus, a look at what position groups had the best performance. Next, Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss if he was impressed with how the Dawgs performed at the spring game. Later, a look at how the Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava drama changes the course of college football.

Georgia football podcast: The most important takeaway from G-Day

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA’s pass catchers had me optimistic after G-Day about the possible future of Georgia’s offense.

15-minute mark: I discuss why one statement from Kirby Smart on Saturday was perhaps revealing in more ways than one.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss the fallout from Nico Iamaleava’s departure from Tennessee.

55-minute mark: I have some fun at my own expense regarding the highlights from Saturday’s G-Day game.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.