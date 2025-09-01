Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2528 (Sep. 1, 2025) of the podcast, we update the injuries to Juan Gaston and Daylen Everette after the Marshall game. We also dig into the best moments of the season opener and the contributions of Gunner Stockton, Dwight Phillips, KJ Bolden and Zachariah Branch. Later, our analyst former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to breakdown what he saw against Marshall.

Multiple injury concerns emerge in UGA’s win vs Marshall

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what we know about a couple of injuries to some key UGA players and discuss what I liked in the Bulldogs’ blowout win over Marshall.

15-minute mark: I highlight why KJ Bolden’s blocked punt could perhaps foreshadow a great season for him.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama’s shocking upset loss and other notable results from the weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.