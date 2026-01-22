Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2628 (Jan. 22, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into the media expectations for UGA in the 2026 season and how the Dawgs live up to them. He will also break down the promotion for new offensive line coach Phil Rauscher. Former Dawg Terrence Edwards joins the show to break down the UGA off season so far.

National media giving UGA plenty of respect in 2026 previews

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia is still considered a top favorite for the 2026 national championship and explain why I think that should create an energized message around the program as it moves through the offseason.

15-minute mark: I share additional thoughts on Phil Rauscher being promoted to UGA offensive line coach.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a prominent billionaire booster taking a jab at Alabama and Auburn.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.