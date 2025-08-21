Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2521 (August 21, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will explain it’s pretty clear that Georgia has fixed one of its biggest issues from last season and clearly improved its WR group. We will also hear from London Humphreys on how Georgia makes you a “whole wide receiver.” Later we look at why Kirby Smart is a playoff expansionist if it’s “done the right way.” Plus former UGA great Terrence Edwards joins the show to look at who he thinks will be a breakout WR this year.

National media is taking notice of UGA’s ‘much improved’ WR group

Beginning of the show: I discuss why there’s so much positive buzz around UGA’s wide receivers ahead of the start of the season.

15-minute mark: I address how tweaks to the College Football Playoff selection committee’s evaluation process could impact Georgia.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a quarterback battle that apparently will continue into the the season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.