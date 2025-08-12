Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2514 (Aug. 12, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at reports coming out of UGA fall camp concerning the wide receiver group. He will also break down where the Dawgs fall in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show to preview Kirby Smart’s latest update. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to share his take on how the Georgia offense will stack up in 2025.

National writer makes bold claim about quality of UGA WRs

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what one writer said about why he thinks Georgia’s wide receiver group could be historically good in 2025.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA being fifth in the Associated Press preseason top 25.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Alabama naming a starting quarterback.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.