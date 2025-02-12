Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2388 (Feb. 12, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at analysis that is being given about former UGA offensive linemen ahead of the draft process and comparing that to their performance in Athens in 2024. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to break down the UGA basketball loss at Texas A&M . Later former Dawg Davin Bellamy joins the show to share how he sees the sport of college football changing.

Georgia football podcast: NFL analysts offer surprising commentary about UGA draft prospects

Beginning of the show: I discuss some praise for former UGA offensive linemen from a couple of ESPN NFL draft scouts and discuss whether the Bulldogs line can be improved in 2025 given the key veteran departures.

15-minute mark: I briefly react to a tough loss on the road for UGA basketball.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the chances the league could produce a surprise team this fall.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.