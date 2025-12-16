Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2603 (Dec. 16, 2025) host Brandon Adams takes a look at why one of UGA’s biggest playmakers shows why the Dawgs are the team to beat in the CFP. Plus, a look at why this year’s Sugar Bowl will be different. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

One big difference between UGA and other Playoff teams

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia has fewer transfers than much of its competition in the College Football Playoff, and I explain why, even if transfers are rare for UGA, they can still be impactful -- including wide receiver Zachariah Branch this season.

15-minute mark: I congratulate five-star UGA tight end signee Kaiden Prothro on an outstanding high school career including four state championships and some eye-popping stats along the way.

20-minute mark: I discuss the mindset UGA is hoping to bring into the Playoff based on some recent comments from Kirby Smart.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some high-profile quarterbacks who are set to transfer.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.