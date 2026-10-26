Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2821 (Oct. 26, 2026) of the podcast, we set the stakes for this week. For the first time since 2020 both teams are ranked and both teams have a chance to win the SEC. But, the big question looming is Georgia’s health. Were the Dawgs able to recover during the bye week?

One big question looms for UGA ahead of Florida showdown

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss whether Georgia is likely to be healthier for its game against Florida than it was vs. Auburn and I set the stakes for this weekend’s matchup.

15-minute mark: I take a fun look back at how our Gator Hater Updater began and explain why this rivalry means so much to so many people.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I react to some wild outcomes from another chaotic weekend in college football.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.