On episode No. 2292 (Sept. 24, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explains what a win against Alabama would mean for UGA. Plus, Connor Riley joins the show to update injuries and discuss how UGA can stop Jalen Milroe. Later, an early look at the weekend's top games.

Georgia football podcast: The one question Kirby Smart won’t answer about Alabama

Beginning of the show: A look at a topic Kirby Smart didn’t seem to want to discuss on Monday, what a win vs. Alabama would mean to him.

15-minute mark: I discuss why my plan to amplify some negative chatter around UGA in hopes of motivating the team might be working.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some more controversial comments from Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.