Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2836 (Nov. 16, 2026) of the podcast, we dig into Georgia’s blowout win over Missouri on Saturday. The Dawgs keep getting better and keep getting out to these huge leads. But it’s clear that’s creating places for players to lose their focus. How is Kirby Smart going to deal with that? Then we look ahead to South Carolina, who clearly got caught looking ahead to Georgia in its loss to Arkansas. We will hear from Shane Beamer about what’s going on with QB LaNorris Sellers and how his team blew a chance to slip into the playoff race.

One simple stat that perfectly explains UGA’s dominance

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss another blowout win for Georgia and address what Kirby Smart seems to be doing to help UGA maintain its edge all the way through the College Football Playoff.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on how the Bulldogs’ next opponent, South Carolina, hopes to bounce back after getting upset by Arkansas Saturday in what was possibly a look-ahead game.

25-minute: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I address the controversy involving Ole Miss’ travel to Oklahoma after the FAA ground stoppage on Friday that resulted in the Sooners beating the Rebels in a rare game played on a Sunday.

End of show: I express condolences regarding the death of Marcellus Young Casario.