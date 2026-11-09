Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2831 (Nov. 9, 2026) of the podcast, after UGA’s huge win over Ole Miss we start this episode with breaking news about UGA landing a huge 5-star OL Mark Matthews from Florida. Brandon Adams will be joined by our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell to explain how Kirby Smart quickly secured the top tackle in the country less than 24 hours after his decommitment from Texas A&M. Then we look back to the Ole Miss game and breakdown how Georgia’s offense was able to find so much more success against the Rebels, including how the running game shutdown the crowd and opened things up for Talyn Taylor.

UGA gets massive 5-star commitment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I make a last-minute alteration to our show plan and address five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews’ commitment to Georgia after de-committing from Texas A&M this past weekend. Jeff Sentell also joins the show to discuss the recruiting news.

15-minute mark: I discuss what seemed to propel UGA’s offensive success against Ole Miss.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

50-minute mark: I briefly mention Alabama’s upset win at LSU on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe for a great DawgNation Invasion and share the Gator Hater Updater.