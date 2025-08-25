Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2523 (August 25, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams discusses the one thing UGA could do in the opener to take a step up from last year. Plus, a look at some key sophomores hoping to make a big impact. Our analyst, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show to preview Marshall. Later, a look at of some of the most important games for week one.

The one thing UGA can prove vs. Marshall on Saturday

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Saturday is a great opportunity for Georgia to get off to a faster start -- something it hasn’t always done over the last two seasons.

15-minute mark: I share some of the second-year players who could be in store for breakout seasons.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of some of the top Week One games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.