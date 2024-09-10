Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2282 (Sept 10, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the Georgia running backs room and their start to the 2024 season. He will also take a look at what Kirby Smart is saying about the potential of rain during Saturday night’s game. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley will stop by to share what the Dawgs are saying about facing former teammate Brock Vandagriff. Brandon will also take a look at some tough losses that SEC teams faced in week two.

Georgia football podcast: Optimism running high for UGA RBs

Beginning of the show: A look at what to expect from UGA’s running backs on Saturday in a game that could play out in a manner similar to other contests against Kentucky in the past.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s preparations for the possibility of bad weather in Lexington this weekend.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some early thoughts on the biggest games of Week 3.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.