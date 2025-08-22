Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2522 (August 22, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will explains why he is most excited to see Juan Gaston and Elijah Griffin step on the field next week. Plus, we discuss the UGA players that ESPN thinks will be among the top 100 in the country. Later a preview of Georgia’s edge rushers and what Kirby Smart expects from Gabe Harris and Chris Jones. Our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell also joins the show to look at the impact freshman and deliver a UGA recruiting update.

Predicting the UGA freshman most likely to make an immediate impact

Beginning of the show: I discuss the freshmen from Georgia who could make significant contributions for the Bulldogs this season.

15-minute mark: I react to Christen Miller being mentioned as one of the best players in America and address what that could mean for UGA’s defensive line if it turns out to be true this season.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on the lingering concern for Georgia at outside linebacker.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the league’s decision to adopt a nine-game conference scheduling model.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.