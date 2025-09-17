Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2540 (Sept 17, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments made by Joel Klatt about the Dawgs and his about face this week. He will also check the Memphis head coach for what he had to say about Georgia. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share his insight into Saturday’s thrilling win. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show to discuss the UGA defense.

Previous critic forced to acknowledge SEC ‘still runs through Georgia’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why some national analysts have changed their tune about Georgia after the win against Tennessee on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss the weird criticism of UGA from the Memphis coach.

20-minute mark: I draw contrast between Kirby Smart and another coach with two national championships, Dabo Swiney, after some volatile comments from Swinney this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the monster TV ratings for Georgia-Tennessee.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner, share the Gator Hater Updater and invite the audience to participate in a special project for tomorrow’s show.