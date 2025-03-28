Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2420 (March 28, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at why UGA might be ready to spend big on high level recruits. Plus, a deep dive into the latest comments on the UGA linebacker room. Later, Jeff Sentell joins the show to talk the latest UGA recruiting news.

Georgia football podcast: Recruiting analyst predicts UGA ready to ‘let it rip’ with NIL spending

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a prominent national recruiting analyst’s recent prediction that Georgia is about to become much more aggressive with NIL spending on the recruiting trail.

15-minute mark: I examine why ESPN is so impressed by UGA’s linebackers ahead of the 2025 season.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former league coach suing the NCAA.

55-minute mark: I share an incredible compliment that Kirby Smart recently gave to one of his young players.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.