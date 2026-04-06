Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2680 (April 6, 2026) of the podcast, we dig through all that we’ve heard from UGA’s scrimmage in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. We’ve got Intel on Gunner Stockton, Craig Dandridge, and a couple of unique freshman. Later, we will update you on an important weekend for UGA baseball and the new hire for Georgia women’s basketball. Plus former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show.

Revealing details from UGA spring scrimmage

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the intel we learned from Georgia’s first scrimmage. We give you details about Gunner Stockton, Elyiss Williams, Craig Dandridge and Dallas Dickerson.

24-minute mark: Recapping a very big weekend for UGA baseball, a new hire for Georgia women’s basketball and UGA’s latest football commitment. 29-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show

50-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including a preview of tonight’s national championship game and a follow up on possible CFP expansion.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.