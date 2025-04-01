Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2422 (April 1, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look into Christen Miller and why he can be one of the nation’s best defensive lineman. Plus, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, a former UGA coach calls out the NCAA.

Georgia football podcast: Scouting site gives big compliment to UGA defensive lineman

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Pro Football Focus touting Christen Miller as one of the top returning defensive linemen in college football and explain how Miller can propel UGA’s defense to great success this season.

15-minute mark: I mention a possible target for UGA in the transfer portal and address how active Georgia is likely to be in the portal this spring.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a late addition to Florida’s 2025 class.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.