Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2504 (July 29, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams dissects Roman Harper's latest comments about UGA's WR room. Later, a deep dive into UGA's tough SEC schedule. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to preview the start of fall practice.

SEC Network analyst ‘tired’ of UGA WR narrative

Beginning of the show: I discuss the outlook for Georgia’s wide receivers this season after getting called out by an SEC Network analyst.

15-minute mark: I explain why the Bulldogs’ schedule in 2025 could be just as tough as it was a season ago and point out why UGA’s biggest games t this season are already earning considerable hype from ESPN.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including another reported injury for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.