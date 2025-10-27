Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2568 (Oct. 27, 2025) of the podcast, we look at the fallout from UGA 5-star QB commit Jared Curtis visiting Vanderbilt and why he was such a hot topic with ESPN College GameDay and its guest picker Nate Bargatze. Plus, we look at what’s next for LSU after firing Brian Kelly. Later, we celebrate one of the unsung hero’s of Georgia’s win over Ole Miss. Finally, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to start previewing Georgia-Florida.

Some UGA fans unhappy with ESPN GameDay for Jared Curtis talk

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Jared Curtis’ visit to Vanderbilt and how a celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay tried to leverage the moment to make a pitch to the five-star quarterback.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on LSU firing Brian Kelly.

25-minute mark: I explain why an unsung hero from the Bulldogs’ win vs. Ole Miss may need to play a big role this Saturday against Florida.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what’s next in the coaching searches and a recap of some of the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.