Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2535 (Sept. 10, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the opportunity for UGA to make history in their rivalry with Tennessee this weekend in Knoxville. He will also have the latest from Kirby Smart when it comes to injuries on the offensive line concerning Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share his thoughts on the Dawgs headed to Rocky Top.

UGA can achieve rare historical feat vs. Tennessee

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA’s success against Tennessee has perhaps been even more rare than you might realize.

20-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s offensive line issues and who the most likely starters could be against Tennessee.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an AP poll voter under fire for where she placed Florida in her recent top 25.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.