Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2665 (March 16, 2026) of the podcast, we set the stage for the start of spring practice tomorrow. You’ll hear from Kirby Smart on how he gets ready. Then we look at the Diamond Dawgs thrilling win over Tennessee and the incredible game ending catch by LF Cole Johnson. Later, we preview Georgia basketball back in the NCAA tournament to face St. Louis. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

UGA creates viral moment in thrilling win over hated rival

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I begin by discussing the mood around Georgia football as spring practice begins this week and transition to one of the best moments in recent history for UGA athletics as the Diamond Dawgs beat Tennessee on Sunday with a miraculous catch robbing the Vols from a homerun.

15-minute mark: I discuss the path for UGA basketball through the NCAA tournament.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some big drama around the league ahead of the NCAA tournament.

End of show: I invite DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers to participate in the Golden Shoe bracket challenge.