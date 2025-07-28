Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2503 (July 28, 2025) of the podcast, in the final moments before fall camp begins Brandon Adams explains why there is more buzz growing that Georgia’s defense can take a step toward dominance. We look at the SEC Network analyst who expect Elo Modozie to be the best defensive player in the league. Later, we will bring the simple goals that Gunner Stockton has for this season. Plus, our analyst Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to explain what he expects from the Dawgs as fall camp begins.

UGA defense earning major buzz ahead of 2025 season

Beginning of the show: I discuss some hype forming around the Georgia defense ahead of the upcoming season -- including a surprising name being touted as the possible SEC Player of the Year.

20-minute mark: I explain why the race for this year’s national championship may be more wide open than ever.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss other headlines including an update on Colorado coach Deion Sanders and looming questions around his health.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.