Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2578 (Nov. 10, 2025) of the podcast, we look back at Saturday’s impressive performance against Mississippi State and the huge day for Nate Frazier. Nate will tell us why he wants to give his offensive line his NIL check. Plus we hear from Kirby Smart about an emotional video his players saw before the game. Later, we look at why Kirby is calling out the “screen haters.” Plus, you’ll get analysis from former UGA offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb on what UGA can expect on Saturday against Texas.

UGA demonstrates a quality money can’t buy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans.

Beginning of the show: I discuss what we learned about Georgia in its win at Mississippi State.

20-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart taking a playful jab at some of Mike Bobo’s critics after another strong performance for the UGA offense.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an examination of how many teams from the league could make the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.