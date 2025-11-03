Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2573 (Nov. 3, 2025) of the podcast, we celebrate Georgia’s fifth straight win over Florida. We hear from Kirby Smart about the significance of the win and the players on why they have no problem handling the fourth quarter. Plus, we dig deeper into the controversial call on Florida’s incomplete pass. Plus former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

UGA fans have a lot to appreciate after another great win vs Florida

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the special significance of another Georgia win against Florida.

20-minute mark: I address the chatter around the late-game incompletion by DJ Lagway, later confirmed correct by replay, that had social media buzzing on Saturday.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn firing Hugh Freeze and a recap of the biggest moments from Week 10.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.