Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2286 (Sept 16, 2024) of the podcast, it’s the Monday after Georgia survives Kentucky. Brandon Adams will look at what’s next after the close call and what the Dawgs must clean up. Plus former UGA star Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss if it is fair to drop UGA to No. 2 in the AP Poll. Later we discuss if its time for the Gators to fire Billy Napier.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans left with questions after lackluster performance vs. Kentucky

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look back at what went wrong for UGA in a close call at Kentucky

15-minute mark: Reaction to UGA dropping from the No. 1 spot in the AP top 25 and an update on Tate Ratledge’s injury.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possible final days for Billy Napier as Florida coach.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.