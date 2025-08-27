Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2525 (August 27, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will explain why Joenel Aguero might be the first big victim of the preseason injury bug. Later, we look at why Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie is excited for everyone to see UGA’s new rushing attack. Later, our insider MIke Griffith will join the show to preview the Marshall game. And we hear from former UGA star Davin Bellamy to get his thoughts on week 1.

Beginning of the show: I discuss what has been reported about a possible injury to UGA defensive back Joenel Aguero.

10-minute mark: I discuss a Bulldogs running back who seems to be making a name for himself during practice and could be in line for major playing time this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton’s new NIL endorsement video that might pop up on your social feeds.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a big favorite from the league that might be on upset alert this weekend.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.