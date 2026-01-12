Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2620 (Jan. 12, 2025) of the podcast, we catch you up on all the rumors swirling around Nate Frazier and why Georgia is working to prevent him from transferring. Then we dig into what UGA lost over the weekend, including EDGE rusher Elo Modozie. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to breakdown how UGA is managing the transfer portal. Finally, we set up the National Championship Game between Indiana and Miami.

UGA fans react to reported drama with Nate Frazier

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what reportedly went on with UGA running back Nate Frazier over the weekend where he apparently contemplated transferring from the Bulldogs only to change his mind later.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA adding a 2026 wide receiver and losing a formerly touted transfer.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some weird insinuations about Indiana’s sudden success after throttling Oregon on Friday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.