Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2321 (Nov 4, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down UGA’s latest performance against Florida. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss his thoughts on the game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans skeptical about Kirby Smart’s narrative about Carson Beck

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s being said about Carson Beck after UGA overcomes three interceptions to win for a fourth-straight time vs. Florida.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including UGA’s next opponent, Ole Miss, making a statement in its blowout win at Arkansas.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoes and celebrate the fact that the Gator Hater Updater will continue on for another year.