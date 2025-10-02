Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2551 (Oct. 2, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down what an early kick off against a traditionally physical Kentucky team means for a UGA team reeling from a loss last week to Alabama. Former Dawg Terrence Edwards also stops by to share his thoughts on getting the UGA offense on track and how a wide receiver deals with drops.

UGA has chance to prove it’s ‘built for this’ vs. Kentucky

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the Kentucky game is a perfect opportunity for Georgia to show what it’s all about as it attempts to bounce back from its loss to Alabama last week.

15-minute mark: I share some differing opinions on Gunner Stockton after his performance against the Crimson Tide and discuss what UGA needs from Stockton going forward.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including some comments from Carson Beck in an article from ESPN about what went wrong for the Bulldogs on offense in 2024.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.