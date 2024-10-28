Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2316 (Oct. 28, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams previews which UGA player could be vital in a UGA win this weekend. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the former UGA stars earning NFL praise.

Georgia football podcast: UGA has chance to showcase top offensive ‘weapon’ vs. Florida

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what could be next for Georgia’s offense as it prepares for Florida on Saturday -- including the role quarterback Carson Beck could play in the unit’s potential turnaround.

15-minute mark: I update some important recruiting storylines after the Bulldogs picked up a commitment, saw a target decommit and had another commit take a high-profile visit this weekend.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some volatile comments from Texas A&M coach Mike Elko after the Aggies came from behind to beat LSU.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.