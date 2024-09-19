Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2289 (Sept. 19, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at the stellar start to the season by Jalon Walker. We also hear from Kirby Smart on how to clean up the excess of early season penalties. And former Dawg greats, Jake Fromm and Terrence Edwards stop by and weigh in on the disappointing showing in Kentucky.

Georgia football podcast: UGA might have defensive star emerging at the perfect time

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why Jalon Walker might be stepping up at the exact right time for the Georgia defense.

15-minute mark: I discuss an odd trend involving officiating I’ve noticed that could be impacting UGA and other top teams.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Urban Meyer speaking out on Florida’s struggles.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show (with a pinch hit from Kaylee Mansell).

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.