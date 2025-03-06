Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2404 (March 6, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at what to expect out of UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton heading into 2025 spring practice. He will also dive into the UGA-Texas rivalry that was created during the 2024 season. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by for which position group he’ll have his eyes on this spring.

Georgia football podcast: UGA might have perfect narrative for its next battle with Texas

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the hype around Texas quarterback Arch Manning in comparison to the lack of attention for Gunner Stockton might create the perfect narrative for Georgia to use to beat Texas again in 2025.

15-minute mark: I explain why SEC commissioner Greg Sankey should be more forceful in his defense of his league based on its strength of schedule metrics.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley steps in for Terrence Edwards as our guest on today’s show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of Alabama’s quarterback competition.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.