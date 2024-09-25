Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2293 (Sept. 25, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams brings you the reaction from the UGA players to the comments from Alabama QB Jalen Milroe who basically said UGA was built to play four quarters in the SEC Championship Game. We also get an injury update from Kirby Smart. Plus, DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith and former UGA star Davin Bellamy join the show.

Georgia football podcast: UGA players make their feelings clear about Jalen Milroe’s trash talk

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the response from some UGA players to comments from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe after last year’s SEC championship game.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest on some of UGA’s key injuries.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including the controversial announcement from UNLV’s quarterback.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.