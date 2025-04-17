Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2434 (April 17, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the reports of UGA entertaining an edge rushing transfer prospect. Brandon will also break down UGA wide receiver London Humphreys and his big G-Day with two touchdowns. Later in the show former UGA receiver Terrence Edwards stops by to share what he saw during Georgia’s spring game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA reportedly in the mix for intriguing transfer prospect

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the reports connecting Georgia to former North Carolina EDGE rusher Beau Atkinson.

10-minute mark: I explain why London Humphreys could have more value to UGA’s offense this season than many realize.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart talking about cornerback Daniel Harris, who has seemingly taken big strides during spring practice.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins steps in as a guest in place of Terrence Edwards.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including ESPN’s Lee Corso announcing his retirement.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.