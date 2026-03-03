Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2656 (March 3, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into one of UGA’s most important returning players. Plus, various SEC coaches weigh in on their stances for the future of the College Football Playoff. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

UGA reportedly survived ‘close call’ to retain key player

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for Georgia running back Nate Frazier, who ESPN recently touted as the Bulldogs’ top returning player. I also explain why Frazier will be part of a crowded competition among elite running backs in the SEC this season.

15-minute mark: I share one SEC coach who wants to expand the Playoff to 24 teams and play a clip of Kirby Smart, who also recently discussed the topic.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Texas hiring another former SEC coach for its staff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.