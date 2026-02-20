Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2649 (Feb. 20, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams makes a case for why Robert Edwards could be the perfect role model for Nate Frazier. Plus, linebacker Chris Cole releases a statement following his arrest. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

UGA’s latest coaching hire could make major impact on Nate Frazier

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how former Georgia running back Robert Edwards’ presence on the UGA staff could impact Nate Frazier, who has a chance to take a major step forward in 2026 and Edwards’ former position.

15-minute mark: I discuss the rumors and reports connecting recently-hired UGA offensive line coach Phil Rauscher with an NFL opening.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the early buzz around new Florida quarterback Aaron Philo.

End of show: I pay tribute to a longtime DawgNation Daily listener who passed away this week.