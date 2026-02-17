Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2655 (Feb. 17, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams recounts UGA’s latest coaching hires and their ties to the program. Plus, a look at what a former coach had to say about Kirby Smart. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

UGA’s latest coaching moves could provide significant boost to the program

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a series of hires made by Georgia on Monday -- including former running back Robert Edwards as a support staff member.

15-minute mark: I look back on a fun chapter from the early days of Kirby Smart as UGA head coach to coincide with Maurice Smith’s official return to the Bulldogs.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a prediction from CBS about the league’s top offenses in 2026.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.