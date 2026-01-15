Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2623 (Jan. 15, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will look at what the departure by cornerback Dominick Kelly could mean for the Georgia secondary. He will also examine recent comments by former Dawg Davin Bellamy about Georgia’s pass rush in 2026. UGA legend Terrence Edwards also stops by to share his thoughts on how the Dawgs have added in the transfer portal.

UGA’s latest transfer departure shows dilemma for Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Dominick Kelly’s transfer from Georgia what that means for the Bulldogs.

10-minute mark: I share a former UGA’s star’s opinion on what new UGA defensive end Amaris Williams brings to Georgia.

15-minute mark: I share an interesting comment from UGA president Jere Morehead about the possibility of the SEC breaking off from the rest of college football.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Oregon quarterback Dante Moore making the surprising decision to return to the Ducks in 2026.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.