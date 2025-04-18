DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I will dive into how transfer widereceiver Noah Thomas can impact the team this season and why national writers thinkhe could be UGA’s MVP

18-minute mark: I break down the latest transfer portalrumors regarding the Dawgs.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart talking aboutcornerback Daniel Harris, who has seemingly taken big strides during springpractice.

28-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell stopsby to discuss the latest regarding five-star QB Jared Curtis.

48-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including theleague’s most important players for 2025 and the biggest transfer portal movesacross the nation.

60-minute mark: A look at Ryan Puglisi in the Long Finnish.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the GatorHater Updater.