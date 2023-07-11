Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson collecting talent, building confident program

ATHENS — Wes Johnson takes over as Georgia’s new head coach with a shiny new CWS ring from LSU and a belief he can get another one coaching the Bulldogs. “It’s all about the players,” Johnson said, explaining his approach to leading Georgia baseball into the future. “You take them to another level, and the winning takes care of itself.”

To Johnson’s point, the Bulldogs’ talent has not measured up to other programs in the SEC. Pitcher Jaden Woods was the only Georgia player selected in the first two days and 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, going to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round with the 197th overall pick.

There were 32 other SEC players from 12 different SEC schools selected before Woods, illustrating a talent gap. Johnson, while at LSU last season, developed and oversaw a pitching staff featuring: • No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes

• No. 38 pick Ty Floyd • No. 51 pick Grant Taylor It’s safe to say pitchers will recognize the opportunity and value of working under the direction of Johnson, who also had stints working with the Minnesota Twins along with Mississippi State and Arkansas. “I think it helps in development and game managing experience,” Johnson said. “I’ve run a bullpen and worked from the defensive side of the ball at the highest level you can go to. “You can get a little of that experience at the college level but not as much as at the major league level.” National Freshman of the Year Charlie Condon is bought in, having elected to stay with the Bulldogs rather than pursue more lucrative NIL offers at other established programs.