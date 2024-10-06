Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what how much they should panic after the close win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 31-13 win over Auburn to open its 2024 home SEC schedule.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to Georgia’s bounce-back win over Auburn and Alabama’s shocking downfall

Georgia took a desired step out of college football’s spotlight this week with a comfortable 31-13 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs bounced back from a heartbreaking 41-34 loss to Alabama last week in the most-watched regular season college football game since 2017.

The Crimson Tide, however, stayed in the spotlight, this time in the wrong way. Alabama fell victim to arguably the most shocking upset of the season in a 40-35 loss at Vanderbilt. It was the Commodores’ first AP top 5 win in program history and their first win over Alabama in 40 years.

Analysts, fans and a former player reacted to Georgia’s win, Alabama’s loss, a season-best day from Trevor Etienne and more in the DawgNation Postgame Show.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion on the win as the Commodores are closing out Alabama in the UGA Bookstore. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and saw plenty of similarities between Saturday night and his time early in the Kirby Smart era.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.

