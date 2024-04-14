Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to once again emerge as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to what was learned from the 20-20 tie between the red team, featuring the first-team offense, and the black team, featuring many of the expected starters on defense, during the annual G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday.

Watch DawgNation’s Postgame Show discuss the spring practice rumors confirmed on G-Day

There are always plenty of rumors circulating during Georgia’s spring practices. Former players, current coaches and wealthy boosters who are privileged enough to be in attendance for the workouts are usually the sources of the chatter, and G-Day provides the first, and usually the only, opportunity for the average fan to confirm the veracity of some of the claims that had been fodder for social media banter over the previous weeks.

This year’s G-Day, which resulted in a 20-20 tie between the so-called Red and Black teams, was another such example where some of the whispers many of us had been hearing for the last month turned out to be true.

We’re talking about some of those rumors on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded live from the UGA Bookstore immediately after the spring game on Saturday.

Some of the topics discussed include...

Some impressive catches by transfer wide receiver Colbie Young

The big stat line produced by wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Some high-energy plays by incoming freshman KJ Bolden

And a lot more -- including a breakdown of the peformances by quarterbacks Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton

It’s all on the table for discussion on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show.

