Watch DawgNation Postgame show provide injury updates after Tennessee Tech win

After starting their season off with a bang with a big win over Clemson, Georgia had their true 2024 home opener this weekend with a dominating win over non-conference opponent Tennessee Tech.

In a tuneup before their first SEC game against Kentucky next week, Carson Beck led the Dawgs with 5 TDs going to 5 different receivers. The defense once again played lights out and were a literal last second field goal away from their first shutout of the season.

Brandon Adams talks with former UGA LB Davin Bellamy about which players stood out during this blowout on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide some new insight on some top recruits who were at the game. And Kaylee Mansell stopped by and shares a humorous story on Tennessee Tech’s take on the game.

