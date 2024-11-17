Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what UGA needs to do to finish the season strong. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes a reaction to UGA’s 31-17 win over Tennessee.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s strong win over Tennessee

Georgia needed to assert its dominance on Tennessee, the SEC and the College Football Playoff Committee after a rocky loss to Ole Miss last week. The Bulldogs struggled out the gate before outscoring the Volunteers 31-7 in the game’s last three quarters for an emphatic home win.

It was a sweet homecoming for a UGA team that had not played in Athens since October 12. Georgia out-gained the Volunteers 453-313 and dominated Tennessee’s offensive line with five sacks.

Perhaps the most encouraging improvement for Georgia fans was the resurgence of Carson Beck, who tossed for 347 yards and scored three total touchdowns. It was Beck’s first game with no turnovers since facing Auburn on October 5.

UGA’s offensive line also rebounded from one of its worst performances in recent history against Ole Miss, allowing no sacks and two tackles for loss while paving the way for a complementary run game.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and was encouraged by his former fanbase’s home support.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from both locker rooms and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.