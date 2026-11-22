Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 34-6 win vs. South Carolina

It wasn’t as flashy of a start as it has been, but it was an incredible finish for UGA.

Brandon Adams hosts the DawgNation Postgame show live from Williams-Bryce Stadium after Georgia’s impressive win over South Carolina.

Our analyst and former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship will also join us to provide his thoughts.

You’ll also hear from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton.

Our insider Jeff Sentell will also check in as well.

Plus, we always take your calls at 678-645-DAWG (3294) or by clicking the zoom link in the chat.

DawgNation Postgame airs immediately following every UGA game.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.