Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 42-7 win over Ole Miss.

Georgia got its revenge in the most impressive way possible

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from the field at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium after Georgia’s incredible performance over Ole Miss.

We have all the highlights of UGA’s defense swarming over Trindad Chambliss, who tortured them in the Sugar Bowl.

We will also have analysis from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship, plus our insider Jeff Sentell will join us for his perspective.

You’ll also hear from UGA coach Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton.

Plus, we always take your calls at 678-645-3294 (DAWG) or click the link in the chat.

DawgNation Postgame airs live immediately following every UGA game.