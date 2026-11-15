Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-21 win vs. Missouri.

It is another incredibly impressive blowout for Georgia. Should we be surprised at this point?

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from the UGA bookstore following Georgia’s win over Missouri.

We will breakdown another impressive performance by the Dawgs.

Former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship will join us with his analysis.

Plus, we will hear from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton. And we always take your calls at 678-645-DAWG (3294) or by clicking the zoom link in the chat. DawgNation

Postgame airs immediately following every UGA game.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.