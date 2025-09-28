Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom or call us at 678-645-DAWG (3294) to provide their takes on what the Dawgs need to do to get back to the College Football mountaintop. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s frustrating loss to their longtime nemesis, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Home has been a fortress of winning for the Georgia Bulldogs. In fact, the Dawgs came into Saturday’s game with the longest home winning streak among FBS schools at 33 games.

Unfortunately for the Georgia faithful, they are going to have to start a new streak after losing a frustrating one to their biggest nemesis, the Crimson Tide of Alabama. For years Dawg fans convinced themselves they had a Nick Saban problem, but now they now have to wrestle with the thought it might be a bigger than one man, after watching their team go down 24-21 to the Kalen DeBoer lead Tide - for the second year in a row.

I’ll discuss the key moments from the game on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, with some help from DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and former Dawg, Rodrigo Blankenship.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide sights and sounds from the field.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.