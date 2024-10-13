Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what how much they should panic after the close win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 41-31 win over Mississippi State.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s rocky win vs. Mississippi State

Georgia entered Athens a 34-point favorite over SEC bottom feeder Mississippi State and statistically underwhelmed in a 41-31 win that lasted four full quarters. State’s true freshman quarterback, Michael Van Buren Jr., threw for over 300 yards with three touchdowns in the loss.

Carson Beck gave Georgia a strong performance through the air, tossing for a career-high 459 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on 36 completions. The Bulldog running backs struggled more on the ground, rushing for just 90 yards on 24 carries.

The Bulldogs earned their third SEC win, though, staying well within the running for a top-two finish in the conference and a spot in the conference championship game.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and was reminded of the grind of the SEC schedule from his time early in the Kirby Smart era.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.

